iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV opened at $258.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.88. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.48 and a fifty-two week high of $260.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.