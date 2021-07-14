iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $172,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 282.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

