iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,136. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $313.24 and a twelve month high of $439.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

