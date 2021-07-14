iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,014 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 15.4% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $130,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.20. 84,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

