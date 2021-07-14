iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.4% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.81. The stock had a trading volume of 128,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

