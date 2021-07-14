iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

