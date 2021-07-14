Iszo Capital Management LP Takes Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 313,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000. Inotiv accounts for about 3.0% of Iszo Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Iszo Capital Management LP owned 2.20% of Inotiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOTV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter worth $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter worth $68,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter worth $317,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

