Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IVDA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 133,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,325. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
