Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IVDA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 133,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,325. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

