J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Upgraded at TheStreet

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:JAX opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $207.34 million, a PE ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94. J. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in J. Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. Alexander's Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

