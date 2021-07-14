J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Upgraded at TheStreet

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:JAX opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $207.34 million, a PE ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94. J. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $13.87.
J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter.
J. Alexander’s Company Profile
J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.
