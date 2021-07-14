Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

