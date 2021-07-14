James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NYSE:NUVA) Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NYSE:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00.

NUVA stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,641. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

