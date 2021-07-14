Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $38.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

JHG opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.31. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,520,000 after buying an additional 4,136,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,582,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 762,552 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

