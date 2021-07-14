Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 8022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after buying an additional 4,136,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 257,104 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

