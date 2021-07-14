Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $171.50 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,038,138 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $171,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after buying an additional 174,657 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 137.0% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 128,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $15,738,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 49.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 125,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,357 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Twitter by 6.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,925. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

