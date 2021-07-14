Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,279 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $186,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.