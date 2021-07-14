Jason Medeiros Sells 9,900 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Jason Medeiros sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $125,631.00.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 227,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.04. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.