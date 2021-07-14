Jason N. Gorevic Sells 10,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.39. 23,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,276. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.56.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.