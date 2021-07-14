JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

