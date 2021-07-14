Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

