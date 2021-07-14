Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.55.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,499 shares of company stock worth $2,364,232 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 29.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

