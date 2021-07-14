Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $48.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

