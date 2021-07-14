Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barclays PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after buying an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 412,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.