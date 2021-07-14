Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.74.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

