Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 43,473 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NYSE:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NYSE:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 43,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,392,874.92.

SI-BONE stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,489. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

