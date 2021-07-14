Jetcoin Price Down 13.6% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $507,495.75 and approximately $647,990.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.00843024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005473 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

