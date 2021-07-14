John B. Dicus Sells 14,595 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CFFN) CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95.

Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. 407,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,780. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.