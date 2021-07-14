John Gordon Freund Sells 71,587 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NYSE:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NYSE:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 71,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $2,174,813.06.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, John Gordon Freund sold 69,861 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $2,261,400.57.

NYSE SIBN opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.