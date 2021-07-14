John Hague Sells 550 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Hague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Hague sold 551 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87.

On Thursday, April 15th, John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80.

Shares of AZPN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.05. 2,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.55 and a 52 week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

