John R. Hartmann Sells 45,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBBY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,146,788. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

