Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,829 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.24, for a total transaction of $1,974,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of MORN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.46. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.42 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Morningstar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

