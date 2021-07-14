Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 90,000 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. 10,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,782. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

