JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $48.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.