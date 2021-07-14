JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 2,007.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Akouos worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Akouos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 174,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akouos by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,729 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akouos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in Akouos by 2,558.3% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 383,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Akouos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKUS shares. Bank of America lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. Akouos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.