JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $867.31 million, a PE ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.73.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

