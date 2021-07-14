JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition by 400.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVACU opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

