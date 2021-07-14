JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Skyline Champion worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 24,654.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $905,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 159,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 35,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

SKY opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

