JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,858 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Noodles & Company worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $1,459,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDLS opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $557.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.