JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,224 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.19% of GSI Technology worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

