JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 24,623 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

