JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) to “Overweight”

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDXF opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.