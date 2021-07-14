Julie Winkler Sells 3,500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NYSE:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NYSE:CME) insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00.

NYSE:CME traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,912. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.