Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after buying an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after buying an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 195,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,750 shares of company stock worth $2,294,834. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.