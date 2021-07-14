Juniper Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 33,909 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the average daily volume of 3,530 call options.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,834. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

