Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

