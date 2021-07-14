Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKAYY. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 342,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,365. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.