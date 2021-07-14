JustBet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100,969.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $100,969.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

