Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 460.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,803 shares of company stock worth $1,137,082. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

