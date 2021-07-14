Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $51,279.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Kaleyra stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. 4,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,966. The company has a market cap of $373.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

