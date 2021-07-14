KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,677 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

