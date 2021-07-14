Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,176 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in Visa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. increased its position in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.87. 238,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $242.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

